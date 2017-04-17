'Bates Motel' Season 5 Spoilers: Norman to Face Death Penalty?

As the preview for the penultimate episode of "Bates Motel's" fifth and final season was revealed, the possibility that Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) could face the death penalty was shown.

In the teaser video for the upcoming episode titled "Visiting Hours," Norman and "Mother" Norma Louise Bates (Vera Farmiga) are shown going through police protocols after the younger Bates confessed to the authorities about the murders he was responsible for.

The personalities of Norman and Mother interchange as they go through having mug shots taken, interrogations and even facing the trial court.

In one of the scenes featured in the trailer, Norman (in the personality of Mother), was being questioned by Sheriff Jane Greene (Brooke Smith) who tells the anti-hero that they will take it one step at a time to which Norman replies, "One step at a time to hell."

Fans of the psychological thriller will find Norman being charged with the murders of three people: Sam Loomis (Austin Nichols), Jimmy Brennen (Michael Rogers) and Audrey Ellis (Karina Logue).

Ultimately, before the end of the episode 9 trailer, the presiding judge tells Norman that murder, if proven guilty, is punishable with the death penalty.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the teaser video, Norman's half-brother, Dylan Massett (Max Thieriot), can also be seen being pressured to testify to pin Norman down on the murder charges. Madeleine Loomis (Isabelle McNally), Sam's widow, confronts Dylan and implies that he must have known all along what Norman had done.

It can also be recalled that Norman tried to blame Madeleine for the death of Sam but it eventually backfired.

However, it looks like Norman has more problems aside from the trial and possible death penalty. By the end of the trailer, Romero (Nestor Carbonell) can be heard declaring that he wants revenge and he wants to do it himself. He is then seen pointing a gun at someone.

The chances for Norman's survival are very thin. He is almost sure to be convicted of multiple counts of murder. Dylan also has the potential to turn against the brother he used to protect and become a key witness to convict Norman. However, if the court will not rule fast enough, Romero's gun might find Norman first.

"Visiting Hours," the ninth episode of "Bates Motel's" final season, will air on Monday, April 17, at 10 p.m. EDT on A&E.