'Bates Motel' Season 5 Spoilers: Series Finale to Be 'Satisfying and Unexpected'; Who Will Die?

"Bates Motel" is coming to an end, with its series finale set to air on Monday, April 24. While not a lot is known about what is to come, star Freddie Highmore has teased that the finale will be both joyful and harrowing.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Highmore, who plays the murderous Norman Bates, previewed what fans can expect from the series finale. "The last episode could actually be my favorite episode that we've ever done," he said. "Everything seemed to click. And it made me laugh out loud. It could be the funniest episode that we've ever done at the same time as being the saddest."

The synopsis of the final episode of the series does not really provide much to go on, simply stating that Norman "comes home." Likewise, the promo teaser does not give away anything. The minute-long clip only fills the viewer in on everything that has happened so far, while highlighting Norman's descent into psychopathy.

A lot of characters have died over the past five seasons, but Norman did not do all the killing. Other characters have also taken lives along the way, including Alex Romero (Nestor Carbonell) and Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga). And with such a high body count, fans are anxious about the safety of the remaining characters, especially the ones who are innocent like Dylan (Max Thieriot) and Emma (Olivia Cooke).

In February, showrunner Kerry Ehrin teased The Hollywood Reporter that "there is always hope" that the characters will make it through the series alive. However, as with any good show, nothing is ever certain. "It's not a given," she cautioned.

Ehrin also described the finale as "exciting, satisfying and unexpected," but she did not expound on what she meant. Clearly, fans will have to wait until the finale to find out what happens.

The series finale of "Bates Motel" will air on Monday, April 24, at 10 p.m. EDT on A&E.