'Batgirl' Movie Rumors: Lindsey Morgan, Anna Kendrick, and Emma Stone Strong Contenders for Titular Role?

While DC is expected to make more movies based on the roster of its female superheroes — thanks to the success of "Wonder Woman" — it remains unknown who will play the titular role in the already announced "Batgirl" movie.

Facebook/Lindsey MorganReports claim that Lindsey Morgan is one of the most clamored-for actresses to play the role of Batgirl.

It was in March this year when it was announced that DC and Warner Bros. will be producing a "Batgirl" movie. However, as of this writing, no announcement has been made as to who will breathe life to the female counterpart of Batman.

While one-time Batgirl in the 1997 "Batman and Robin," Alicia Silverstone, has expressed her desire to reprise the role, and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, also having been vocal about her interest to wear the batsuit, reports claim that the names of Lindsey Morgan, Anna Kendrick, and Emma Stone have been incessantly attached to "Batgirl." Reportedly, the three are some of most-speculated names to breathe life to Barbara Gordon, Batgirl's alter ego.

However, although Silverstone, Chopra, Morgan, Kendrick, and Stone would surely give justice to "Batgirl," some can't help but be skeptical whether either of them can bag the role. After all, Joss Whedon, who has been tasked to write the script and helm the upcoming movie, has said in an earlier interview that the role will likely go to an unfamiliar Hollywood name, presumably, just like Gal Gadot, who was unknown to fans prior to becoming Wonder Woman.

"I doubt it'll be a name. I think this is somewhere where you go and find Batgirl, and then you cast her. I'm not against movie stars, they're great. But you need somebody who's going to be just right. And in a situation like this, the name (Batgirl) carries a lot of weight, so it's not as critical," Whedon said back in April in an interview with Variety.

With DC Films co-chairs Jon Berg and Geoff Johns revealing recently that Whedon is already an important part of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) after having helmed its rival's blockbuster movies, Marvel's "Avengers" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron," it seems that the writer/director will be given the free hand in choosing who should portray Batgirl.

Will one from Silverstone, Chopra, Morgan, Hendrick, and Stone emerge as Whedon's choice?

Fans can only speculate for now.