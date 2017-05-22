'Batgirl' Movie Updates: Alicia Silverstone Thinks She Is Better Playing the Role This Time

After DC and Warner Bros. announced last month that it is producing the first-ever solo big screen feature of Batgirl, Alicia Silverstone has recently expressed she is willing to don the batsuit once more and reprise the role she did 20 years ago, if given the chance.

Facebook/Batman and RobinShown is the poster of the 1997 film "Batman and Robin," where Alicia Silverstone played Batgirl.

DC fans went into jubilation last March after it was announced that the first-ever solo film feature of "Batgirl" is already in the pipeline, and it will be helmed by Joss Whedon, writer and director of the Marvel blockbusters "Avengers" and "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

During the advanced screening for the then upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" last month, Whedon revealed that he has not picked an actress yet to breathe life to Batgirl as he is still in the process of exploring the character. According to the writer and director, though, whoever will be chosen to play the titular role of the upcoming DC and Warner Bros. movie, it is unlikely for her to be a big name in Hollywood.

"I'm not against movie stars, they're great. But you need somebody who's going to be just right. And in a situation like this, the name [Batgirl] carries a lot of weight, so it's not as critical," Whedon said.

Despite Whedon's pronouncements, though, Silverstone, who once donned the Batgirl suit in the 1997 blockbuster "Batman and Robin," which starred George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell in the titular roles, revealed that she is much willing to breathe life to the character, believing she is more capable of playing the role more convincingly at this point in time.

"I feel like I could do a much better Batgirl now than I did then. It would be fun to tackle it again. Because I'm older and my acting is better, I know I would bring so much more to it," the actress tells USA Today.

As Batgirl, aka Barbara Gordon, is ideally a teenage crime-busting superhero, and Silverstone is now 40 years old, it goes without saying that there is no more chance for the role to land on the lap of the actress anew. Nonetheless, Silverstone admits she is willing to have a role in the movie, whatever it may be, if given the chance.

"I'm open to anything, whatever people bring to me and whatever the best choice is for that time."