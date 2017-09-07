'Batgirl' Updates: Fans, Comic Book Artists Believe 'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Perfect for the Role

Facebook/Riverdale Camila Mendes in a promotional image for "Riverdale."

Following "Riverdale" star Camila Mendes' admission that she desires to play the role of a superhero, fans have further clamored for her to play the role of Batgirl.

While Mendes already plays the role of a comic book character, Veronica Lodge of the "Archie" comic book, she doesn't mind playing another one if given the chance. However, unlike Veronica Lodge, the next comic book character the "Riverdale" actress hopes to breathe life into is someone who can fight for justice and protect the innocent: A superhero.

"(I'd) love to play a superhero in a big feature," Mendes said in a recent interview.

It's worth noting that fans had already visualized Mendes playing the role of a superhero prior to her recent interview. While some thought she would be perfect for the role of Raven or Donna Troy, many have expressed since the announcement of the "Batgirl" project that the actress suits the role, something that comic book artists Jordan Gibson and Joe Quinones have both agreed on.

"Batgirl warmup. Just realized that a lot of my Batgirl sketches look kind of like Camila Mendes," wrote Gibson as a caption to his sketch of the DC superhero character that he shared on Twitter.

"Was inspired by @gibsoncomics sketch of @CamilaMendes as Batgirl and had to do my own. She'd be perfect!" said Quinones as he shared his own work on Twitter as well.

As of this writing, Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon, who is slated to write and direct the upcoming "Batgirl" movie, have yet to make an announcement about who would breathe life to Barbara Gordon, Batgirl's alter-ego.

While earlier rumors claimed that "13 Reasons Why" actress Catherine Langford was leading the race among the choices to play Batgirl and her alter-ego, no one outside Warner Bros. and DC can really confirm if it is really the case.

With comic book artists and fans alike believing that Mendes is perfect for the role, will the "Riverdale" actress give Langford a run for her money?

Fans can only speculate for now.