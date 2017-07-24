'Batgirl' Updates: Movie to Enter Production Next Year

DC Despite the announcement that "Batgirl" will already enter production next year, the actress to breathe life to the character remains a mystery.

After Gal Gadot's "Wonder Woman" slayed box-office records, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is fielding another female superhero into the silver screen via the "Batgirl" movie, which was announced earlier this year. While the actress to portray the titular role remains a mystery, DC's chief creative officer, Geoff Johns, has recently revealed that "Batgirl" will enter its production next year.

"Batman is more than just Batman. It's been way too long since we've seen an expansion of that universe. We are doing 'Batgirl' with Joss Whedon, it's gonna be super exciting and he's gonna start that next year. That's just the start. We want to explore the Batman universe in a big new way," Johns said in a recent interview with IGN.

Because of John's pronouncements, fans of the female counterpart of Batman have not only become excited over the arrival of "Batgirl" but have also further engaged in a guessing game as to who will be the lucky girl to play the role. To recall, a supposed short list of the actresses being considered for the role leaked online last month, and, among the names included on the list, it was alleged that Katherine Langford of the hit Netflix drama "13 Reasons Why" had the upper hand and was likely to bag the role.

While many believe that Langford has what it takes to be Batgirl, unfortunately, no one outside DC and Warner Bros. can say for now if she will really breathe life to the new big-screen version of the DC comic book character. However, as production of the movie is expected to begin next year, it may just be a matter of time before Warner Bros. announces its pick for the role.