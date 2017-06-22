'Batman and Harley Quinn' Movie News, Release Date: DC, Warner To Debut Animated Feature at San Diego Comic-Con

DC and Warner Bros. will give fans a sneak peek of "Batman and Harley Quinn" at the upcoming Comic-Con International. The first look at DC's upcoming all-new animated feature is in line with the 10th year anniversary of the DC Universe's Original Movies.

YouTube / JoBlo Movie TrailersScreengrabbed from the trailer of the upcoming 'Batman and Harley Quinn' animated film from Warner Bros.

In 2007, the DC Universe Original Movies launched with the premiere of "Superman: Doomsday." Now that it has been 10 years since then, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will once again treat DC and Warner Bros. fans, as they hold a screening of "Batman and Harley Quinn" on July 21, Friday, at the San Diego Comic-Con.

The DC fans' love for Harley grew when Margot Robbie portrayed the popular female superhero in "Suicide Squad." In the upcoming "Batman and Harley Quinn" movie, Harley enters the scene as a compelled Batman and Nightwing ask her to join them so they can track down Poison Ivy together.

In the film, Poison Ivy and Jason Woodrue seek to save the planet while getting rid of most of the human race. Against their will, Batman and Nightwing seek Harley's help to stop the pair's scheme. In the DC comics, Poison Ivy is Harley's best friend and is often her partner-in-crime.

The animated feature is expected to feature major twists as Harley makes it difficult for Batman to convince her to join him. The fickle-mindedness of the female superhero in teaming up with the caped crusader to catch her best friend is what makes her partnership with Batman one very bumpy ride.

The "Batman and Harley Quinn" premiere at the upcoming Comic-Con will feature some of the cast and crew of the film, who are expected to engage in a panel discussion to drop some major details about the animated feature. The film is set for release on Digital HD on Aug. 15. On Aug. 29, it will be available on both Blu-Ray and DVD.