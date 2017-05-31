'Batman and Harley Quinn' Movie Release Date News: HD and Blu-ray Copies Coming in August

Warner Bros. officially revealed the release date of the upcoming Batman and Harley Quinn animated film.

YouTube/Warner Bros. Home EntertainmentScreengrabbed from the trailer of the upcoming "Batman and Harley Quinn" animated film from Warner Bros.

According to reports, the film is scheduled to arrive on Digital HD on Tuesday, Aug. 15. This is expected to sell for $19.99 for the HD edition while the SD version is expected to come with a $14.99.

On the other hand, the Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo pack that will be sold for $44.98 will arrive two weeks after on Aug. 29. It will come alongside the $39.99 Blu-ray Deluxe Giftset, the $24.98 Blu-ray Combo Pack, and the $19.98 DVD.

Those who will purchase the giftset will also receive an exclusive Harley Quinn figurine.

The upcoming animated film, directed by "Batman: The Killing Joke" helmer Sam Liu, centers on the adventures of Batman and Nightwing as they work with supervillain Harley Quinn to be able to prevent Poison Ivy and the Floronic Man from changing people into plants.

Batman will take his chances with Harley since she is known to be Poison Ivy's constant partner-in-crime. However, Batman must muster enough patience to work with Harley since the supervillain is known to be very unpredictable and hard to trust. The screenplay is written by Bruce Timm and Jim Krieg.

Reports also revealed that the film will feature the return of Kevin Conroy and Loren Lester form "Batman: The Animated Series" to reprise their roles as Batman and Nightwing, respectively. They will be joined by "The Big Bang Theory" star Melissa Rauch who will lend her voice to the role of Harley Quinn.

On the other hand, "Criminal Minds" star Paget Brewster will serve as the voice actor for Poison Ivy, while "The Cleveland Show" star Kevin Michael Richardson will portray the role of Jason Woodrue.

The special Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Deluxe Giftset, Blu-ray, and Digital copies of "Batman and Harley Quinn" animated film are also expected to feature "The Harley Effect" featurette, the "Loren Lester: In His Own Voice" featurette, a sneak peek at the next DC Universe Original movie, as well as the "Harley and Ivy" and "Harley's Holiday" episodes from the "Batman: The Animated Series."