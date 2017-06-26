'Batman and Harley Quinn' Release Date News: Movie Gets Theatrical Release for One Night Only

Warner Bros. and Fathom Events are working together to bring "Batman and Harley Quinn" to theaters for a one-night only event in August. In 2016, the two studios also partnered up for "Batman: The Killing Joke" and "Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders."

REUTERS/Andrew KellyActress Margot Robbie played Harley Quinn on "Suicide Squad." Meanwhile, the animated movie "Batman and Harley Quinn" will be shown in movie theaters on Aug. 14 for a one-night only event.

After announcing several days ago that the movie will premiere at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, Fathom Events announced that "Batman and Harley Quinn" will be released in theaters on the night of Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Based on an original story by DC, the upcoming direct-to-download movie will explore the relationship of Batman with Dr. Harleen Quinzel. The movie will feature Batman and Nighwing embarking on a road trip to find Harley's best friend, Poison Ivy, as she sets out on a mission to save the planet by annihilating the entire human race. Although Harley's loyalty is quite dubious and is a cause of concern for Batman, the latter believes that her link with Poison Ivy is the only hope he has to save the world.

DC fans who would like to watch the one-night theater release of the movie may visit FathomEvents.com to see the complete list of all participating theaters. Tickets for the film will also be available on the site starting June 30.

The "Batman and Harley Quinn" movie will be available on Digital HD on Aug. 15, the day after its theatrical release. It will also be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Aug. 29.

The official press release of Fathom Events also stated that those who will attend the screening on Aug. 14 will not only get to see the film but will also experience the exclusive featurette, which highlights Harley Quinn.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, the film will feature the voices of Kevin Conroy as Batman and Melissa Rauch as Harley Quinn.