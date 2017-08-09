'Batman: The Enemy Within' First Episode Shows More Aggressive Riddler

Youtube/PlayStation The first episode of "Batman: The Enemy Within" is already out.

Before the first installment of new episodic video game "Batman: The Enemy Within" was released, Telltale Games was able to give fans a glimpse of it via a trailer that showed just how aggressive the Riddler now is.

According to Video Gamer, the episode titled "The Enigma" features the Riddler returning to Gotham City and causing chaos. Bruce Wayne will do his best to stop him, while also dealing with another looming threat in the horizon.

As seen in the clip, the Gotham City Police Department is worrying over the Riddler's new modus. The villain is arguably more aggressive than ever, torturing people who do not follow his wishes. The police wants Batman to help them control the Riddler, but it looks like the latter is more than prepared to take on the Dark Knight.

Meanwhile, John Doe, aka the Joker, was also shown in the trailer. The episode's lead writer, James Windeler, talked about the character in the PlayStation Blog and stated that they had planned Joker's introduction when they were conceptualizing "Batman: The Telltale Series." John Doe once helped Bruce escape from Arkham Asylum. Sure that he and the latter were friends, he expects the other to return the favor and help him this time around. As expected of the Joker character, John Doe is on the brink of madness, making him an unpredictable opponent.

"We want fans to know that their relationship with John Doe (and eventually, the Joker) is something they'll be affecting with the decisions they make throughout the season. As Batman and Bruce attempt to stop the immediate threat to Gotham, John will be watching your every move and learning from your choices. By the end of the story, you will have created your own version of Batman's classic nemesis through your interactions," Windeler said.

The first episode of "Batman: The Enemy Within," "The Enigma," was made available on Aug. 8 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. The iOS and Android versions, on the other hand, will come at a later date in 2018.