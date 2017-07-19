'Batman: The Enemy Within' Game Release Date: New Caped Crusader Episodic Game in the Works?

Facebook / TelltaleBatman Is Telltale Games developing a new "Batman: The Telltale Series" season?

A new season of the "Batman" episodic video game series is rumored to be in the works for Telltale Games.

The game developer is prepping up to make some announcements during its stint at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this week based on its update on Twitter, but it does not reveal what the announcement will be all about. However, a report claims that one of them could be about an upcoming season of "Batman: The Telltale Series" graphic adventure game.

The speculations stemmed from the rating posted on the website of the Film and Video Labeling Body of New Zealand, where a Season Pass for a game called "Batman: The Enemy Within" is listed. The listing was spotted by a NeoGAF user who uploaded it on the forum site.

The post claims that the new video game title will be directed by Telltale Games director Kent Mudle, who also directed both the "Game of Thrones: A Telltale Games Series" and "The Walking Dead: Michonne" games in the past.

However, the ratings listing does not reveal other details about the rumored game. This means there are no words yet regarding its possible release date.

If the rumors turn out to be true, the still unconfirmed "Batman: The Enemy Within" game will be the second series based on the popular DC Comics character that the game developer has created in 2016. The first one called "Batman: The Telltale Series" came with five episodes after its release.

This year's SDCC will open its doors to the public on Thursday, July 20. This means that fans of the "Batman" episodic video game from Telltale Games will only have a few hours left to wait until they learn what to expect from the rumored game title. Its release date is also expected to be announced in the coming days.