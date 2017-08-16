'Batman vs Two-Face' Trailer, Release Date News: Adam West's Final Movie as the Dark Knight

The trailer for "Batman vs. Two-Face" has officially been released by Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment. The late Adam West will take on the role of the caped crusader in his final reprisal of the character.

DC Entertainment/Warner Bros. Box art of the upcoming "Batman vs. Two-Face" animated film.

The sequel to 2016's "Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders" takes Batman and Robin back to their classic 1960s look. Together they must protect Gotham City against various villains and their schemes.

However, when Harvey Dent/Two-Face starts a crime wave that engulfs Gotham, the caped crusaders must uncover his secret identity in order to stop his plans. To make matters worse, Catwoman, the Joker, the Riddler, Penguin, Bookworm, Hugo Strange and King Tut will also take advantage of the chaos.

West will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in his final performance as the titular dark knight. He will be joined by fellow pop culture icon William Shatner as the coin-flipping villain Two-Face. "Batman vs. Two-Face" marks the second time both actors worked on a project since the 1963 "Alexander the Great" series that never made it past the pilot episode.

Also among the cast is Burt Ward who played the Boy Wonder himself in the classic '60s TV series. Tony Award-winner Julie Newmar will also reprise her role as the feline femme fatale, Catwoman.

The film will once again be directed by "Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders" helmer Rick Morales. "Teen Titans: The Judas Contract" writer James Tucker penned the script along with "Teen Titans Go!" scribe Michael Jelenic.

"Batman vs. Two-Face" is set to be digitally released on Oct. 10 and on Blu-ray and DVD a week later. A few special features are also included with the release such as a featurette exploring Ward's life away from acting and the San Diego Comic-Con 2017 tribute panel for West.