'Battle Bay' Tips and Tricks: How to Ride the Waves Like a Pro

Gamers are raving over the latest real-time, multiplayer game from Rovio, "Battle Bay."

Facebook/battlebayofficial"Battle Bay" is now available for download.

The "Angry Bird" developer is back with an exciting offering for those who want something different in their online gaming experience.

"Battle Bay" is Rovio's first attempt in real-time gaming - a team battle where the arena is the rolling, deep blue sea. The gameplay is easy. A group of five players will face off with the opposing team. It is the survival of the fittest. Gamers are free to choose the ship that they want, customize it to their preference and take down as many of the enemy's boats as they can.

For first-timers, the experience may be a bit overwhelming at the start. "Battle Bay" is unlike any other PvP game. It has its own idiosyncrasies that take time to get used to.

For example, players must not take the waves for granted. According to Pocket Gamer, the rolling breakers are not merely there for aesthetic purposes. They can actually block shots, rendering some of the weapons useless. When a wave comes up between a player's boat and that of his opponent's, it will be best to hold the shot and wait for another opportunity. Time it when there is a dip and one has a clear shot of the target.

Loading shots may take a while, about 10 seconds or more, so firing at the enemies who are close to taking cover is futile. It is better to take one's time in aiming and carefully planning the move.

A mortar is always useful for an offensive attack, but its damage effect is not that great.

Players need to keep an eye out on red circle on the waves. They appear if an opponent is launching a mortar attack.

Since the game is a group battle, the best strategy is still good teamwork.

So far, "Battle Bay" has been getting a lot of positive praises for its exciting gameplay.

"As unexpected surprises go, Battle Bay ranks right up there near the top. It's definitely not the game one would expect from Rovio, yet it manages to take what other companies have done in the multiplayer PvP space and build out from there with its own unique twists. It's going to sink or swim on its player community, but it's absolutely worth a try to see if it gets your competitive juices flowing," Gamezebo's review states.