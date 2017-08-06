'Battle Girl High School' Anime Spoilers: Battle For Humanity's Survival Continues; Sentai Filmworks to Release Series in Home Video

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese sci-fi anime series, "Battle Girl High School."

Studying at the Shinjugamine Girls' Academy prepares its students for more than just the possibility of a lucrative career in the future. In the Japanese anime series, "Battle Girl High School," girls are also trained to fight and be the primary protector of Earth against unwanted invaders.

The protagonist, Miki, is one such girl, and her training and eventual success in acquiring the skills of a Star Guardian is vital for humanity's survival.

It's 2045, and the world has been overrun by mysterious invaders known as the Irosu. As of the moment, no one really knows what they really are, where they came from or what their goal is. There is, however, no doubt that for humanity to survive and continue to thrive in the coming years, these Irosu must be eliminated once and for all.

The battle is not always easy and sometimes not even completely won. But Miki and her fellow Star Guardians are determined to fulfill their destinies and get rid of these adversaries before they start posing graver threats to humanity's very existence.

"Battle Girl High School" is based on the popular Japanese social network game of the same name released by COLOPL. Sentai Filmworks has reportedly acquired the rights to simulcast the anime adaptation exclusively through HIDIVE.

The anime publisher is also planning to release the series on home video at a later date.

Noriaki Akitaya is directing the series, with Yosuke Kuroda handling the series composition. Akitaya's past works include "Bakuman" and "Active Raid," while Kuroda is known for his involvement in "Hayate the Combat Butler," and "My Hero Academia."

The animation is by SILVER LINK, which has previously worked on "Chivalry of a Failed Knight," and "Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya."

"Battle Girl High School" airs on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in North America via HIDIVE.