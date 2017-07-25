'Battle Girl High School' Anime Spoilers: Popular Japanese Social Network Game Is Now an Animated Series Available on HIDIVE

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese sci-fi anime series, "Battle Girl High School."

The Hoshimori, or Star Guardians from the popular social network game, "Battle Girl High School" has now begun appearing in their very own anime series. Will these magical girls prove themselves brave and strong enough to reclaim Earth from its mysterious invaders?

Known as the Irous, these mysterious rampaging monsters have come to Earth seemingly out of nowhere and are all set to cause all sorts of mayhem and trouble. Luckily, the Shinjugamine Girls' Academy is just as determined to train the finest Star Guardians to counteract this threat.

However, one of the girls' teachers has recently noticed the deteriorating performance of her Star Guardians. It is for this reason that Miki, Subaru, and Haruka find themselves unwittingly taking the lead on new training techniques.

They will gradually learn to coordinate their efforts more tightly, taking inspiration from the astounding teamwork of an idol duo's performance on stage. Coupled with a strong determination to fight off the invaders, these Star Guardians are aiming to make it out into the field soon to fulfill their sworn mission.

However, the arrival of a newcomer may just cause some friction, especially in the already established dynamics of Miki and her teammates. Will they ever manage to pass their class and become full-fledged Star Guardians?

The series is based on the social network game of the same name developed and published by COLOPL for Android and iOS platforms. Silver Link is the studio responsible for adapting the game into anime under the direction of Noriaki Akitaya. Yousuke Kuroda wrote the scripts, while Shuuhei Yamamoto and Hideki Furukawa took care of the character designs.

"Battle Girl High School" airs on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Other scheduling information and online resources can be found on the series' official site.

The series has also been licensed by Sentai Filmworks and is now available in North America via HIDIVE.