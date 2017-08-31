'Battle Girl High School' Episode 10 Spoilers: The Girls Are Coming Home; New Irous to Cause More Trouble?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese sci-fi anime series, "Battle Girl High School."

The girls are coming home to bond with their families on the next episode of the Japanese magical girl anime series, "Battle Girl High School." Will the Irous threat that gate crashed the Holy Tree Festival this week cause the girls some trouble at home, too?

Since they were required to always be on the ready in case of an Irous attack, the Hoshimori class of the Shinjugamine Girls' School was not expecting to be allowed to attend the Holy Tree Festival. However, since Irous attacks have lately been scarce, their homeroom teacher informed them that they could go, and they were even required to present a play during the festival.

The girls made good use of their limited time and resources to put together a play loosely based on a number of classic stories including "Little Red Riding Hood," and "The Three Little Pigs." However, instead of focusing on the girl in the red hood and the pigs, the play featured a misunderstood wolf who only wanted to have a friend.

But while in the middle of presenting this play to the school, an Irous suddenly appeared on stage forcing the girls to fight as though this battle sequence was still part of the presentation. In doing this, they were able to take their play to the decent finish while also preventing panic from breaking out.

The Irous that came on stage was a powerful type that has not been recorded before. And just as it disappeared into the ceiling, Misaki looked at it as though she knew what it could be.

What kind of threat will this Irous be bringing to the Hoshimori class, and what possible connection could Misaki have with it? Will the girls' trip back to their homes in the next episode be a meaningful one, or will they only be bringing this unknown threat closer to their families?

"Battle Girl High School" airs on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in North America via HIDIVE.