'Battle Girl High School' Episode 11 Spoilers: Misaki to Reveal the Truth About Her World

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese sci-fi anime series, "Battle Girl High School."

One major revelation about the Irous has just been exposed, but the main villain's end game still remains a mystery. However, it seems that everything will be explained on the next episode of the Japanese magical girl anime series, "Battle Girl High School."

The girls' supposed downtime was cut short when the Irous that attacked during the Holy Tree Festival came back to fight anew. However, this time, the hooded Irous did manage to speak and claimed that she and Misaki were sisters.

Moreover, the said Irous also had Miki's face.

Misaki told her fellow Hoshimori that the Irous was another version of Miki from a different world. The revelation stunned Miki and the rest of their crew. Could this have been the mystery surrounding the Irous all along? Could all of them be other versions of the people that exist in the series' current world?

The preview for the next episode, aptly titled "Truth," hints at a follow-up to this shocking turn of events. It seems that after Misaki's revelation, she will be asked to explain what she meant in further details.

Where is this other world that she claims to have come from? And why are the Hoshimori from there attacking the Hoshimori in the world where she now lives and exists?

It seems that vacation is over and the Hoshimori class will be back in school to talk about this latest development and thus plan their next move.

But what can they possibly do when they find themselves face to face with the villainous versions of themselves and their friends? Has the main villain found the perfect way to get rid of Shinjugamine's Hoshimori class once and for all?

"Battle Girl High School" airs on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in North America via HIDIVE.