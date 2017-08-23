'Battle Girl High School' Episode 9 Spoilers: Shinjugamine Girls Academy to Celebrate the Holy Tree Festival

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese sci-fi anime series, "Battle Girl High School."

The Holy Tree Festival is almost here, and the students of Shinjugamine Girls Academy will be busy preparing for it on the next episode of the Japanese magical girl anime series, "Battle Girl High School."

In the preview for the episode aptly titled "Holy Tree Festival," the girls are seen preparing for a play. One of them is donning a red hood, another one is wearing what looks to be a wolf's costume, and another one plays the pig. What kind of story will they be coming up with and what does a turtle have to do with all of it?

From one chill episode to another, it seems that the series is focusing on the day-to-day lives of the Hoshimori, or Star Guardians, for now. Not only do they serve as humanity's hope against the Irous, but they do also need to fulfill their duties as students.

In this week's episode, Miki was complaining about having to study during vacation season, and Haruka reminded her that she already failed her most recent exams. If she did not pass the next one, she will not be allowed to attend the upcoming Holy Tree Festival. This was enough of a warning to get Miki studying.

The Holy Tree blesses the Hoshimori with celestial powers in order to combat the mysterious alien invaders known as the Irous. It is just right for them to celebrate it in all its glory, but just what kind of event will the Holy Tree Festival turn out to be? Why is everybody excited about it, and why do they need to prepare a play in order to celebrate it?

There is peace for now as the Irous invaders pull their wits together and plan their next assault. The upcoming episode may be all about fun and games, but one can't help but wonder just how long this calm will last?

"Battle Girl High School" airs on Sundays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in North America via HIDIVE.