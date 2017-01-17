Battle of GPUs Release Date, Specs, News and Updates: AMD Vega 10 vs NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This year, things in the graphics processing unit department get a little bit tighter as AMD and NVIDIA battle it out with their latest GPUs: the Vega-based Radeon chips and the GTX 1080 Ti.

NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti

The NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. With that, more information is available about this rig compared to AMD's Vega 10. For starters, the upcoming NVIDIA GPU is expected to perform with a base clock speed of 1,503 megahertz (MHz) while its boost clock speed can go up to 1,623 MHz.

Reports have it that the NVIDIA GTX 1080 Ti will be built with up to 3,328 processing cores and video random access memory (VRAM) of 12 GB GDDR5X. It is expected to perform with a 320-bit memory bus width and a 400 GB per second memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA's much-awaited GPU is expected to arrive with 10,696 GFlops of computing power and up to 10.8 TeraFlops — the number that tells consumers about the GPU's horsepower.

While reports are rife about GTX 1080 Ti's specs, it is still best to wait for NVIDIA's official launch of the product during the PAX East event in Boston on March 10. Ahead of the release, reports speculate that it will be priced below £750 or around $912.

AMD Vega 10

While AMD provided a glimpse of their Vega 10 GPU architecture later than NVIDIA did with the GTX 1080 Ti, AMD is proving to have quite a competitive product in the pipeline.

WCCFTech noted that the Vega GPU lineup will feature at least two graphics chips — Vega 10 and Vega 11. The most recent sighting of the lineup was during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada this month where the Vega 10 was previewed working alongside another competitive AMD product, the Ryzen processor.

One of the selling points of the Vega GPUs is the inclusion of High Bandwidth Memory stacks. For the Vega GPUs, AMD is expected to offer an option between 8 GB and 16 GB of HBM2. Just like the GTX 1080 Ti, Vega GPUs will utilize the 14-nanometer process node.

Vega 10 will feature 64 Compute Units or equivalent to 4,096 stream processors. Its base clock is known to work a tad better than GTX 1080 Ti at 1,550 MHz. It also proves to be superior in the TeraFlops department with 12.5 compared to the GTX 1080 Ti's 10.8.

As for its release date, the AMD Vega lineup is expected to get its retail launch in May. AMD is speculated to launch the entire Vega GPU line sometime near the Computex event in Taipei that will start on May 30.