'Battleborn' DLC Release Date: New 'Borderlands' Content Confirmed

(Photo: Gearbox Software) A screenshot from "Battleborn."

Gearbox Software's first-person shooter video game "Battleborn" will be getting another set of downloadable content (DLC) inspired from the studio's series "Borderlands."

At PAX West, the developer unveiled six premium "Borderlands" skins where Alani can dress up as Maya while Caldarius gets the Maliwan look.

ISIC gets the Claptrap skin in "Battleborn" while Rath can transform into Zero, complete with new audio to match. Orendi and El Dragon get to look like Tiny Tina and Psycho, respectively.

In addition to all that, "Battleborn" is also getting an update this fall that will add a brand-new player vs. player (PvP) map to the game as well as much needed character balance tweaks.

This is not the first time "Borderlands" gets some love in the online shooter. Back in March, players also stumbled upon some Easter eggs in reference to the former.

"Battleborn" did not turn out to be as successful as Gearbox hoped so fans are not counting on a sequel. Despite this, the game continues to get DLC updates more than a year after its initial release.

Per its official description, "Battleborn" follows "a tremendous band of badass heroes [that] fight to protect the universe's very last star from a mysterious evil in this Hero Shooter."

Speaking of which, Gearbox CEO also teased in the same PAX West panel that "Borderlands 3" is in the works. He teased that 90 percent of its staff are "working on the thing I think most of you guys want us to be working on," as quoted by Twinfinite.

His remark, per the same site, suggests that around 500 people were tasked to put together the upcoming game, which hints that "Borderlands 3" could end up being much bigger than fans expect.

There is no word yet on when the new "Borderlands" title is coming out so fans would want to get busy with the "Battleborn" DLC coming up while they wait.