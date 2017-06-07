'Battleborn' News, Updates: Gearbox Software's Flagship Game Now Free-To-Play

Confusing as the reports may be about Gearbox Software's "Battleborn," the first-person shooter is now an open-ended free-to-play video game. This development was dubbed by the studio as a "free trial" but with no end date in sight. As such, fans are already celebrating the free-to-play version of "Battleborn."

Gearbox Software "Battleborn" is available to PS4, Xbox One and PC platforms, and the fifth DLC is now live.

The confusion about the free-to-play status of "Battleborn" came from the fact that Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford denied that their game was in such a mode last year, as reported by PC Gamer.

Contradicting the studio head's statement, the developers launched a "free downloadable experience" that may be as close as Gearbox Software can get to making "Battleborn" free-to-play. It is now available for Steam and Xbox One users as well as for PlayStation 4 (PS4) users in America. PS4 gamers in Europe and Japan will have to wait until June 13, according to Gearbox Software.

Polygon reported that the open-ended free trial gives gamers a chance to experience the most out of the competitive multiplayer modes and maps without the annoying time limits and level caps. All the heroes will also be available according to the weekly rotation schedule, as per tradition for free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. Features available also include a design specifically developed for new players as well as training modes that allow them to experience all the heroes of "Battleborn."

Bonuses are also in store for gamers who upgrade to the full game after purchasing the features bit by bit. They will attain "Founder" status which comes with Legendary Gear, 1,000 platinum, 50,000 credits and more.

With the progressive Gearbox Software update for "Battleborn," it looks like veteran players are about to get an experience of a lifetime.

Although Pitchford continues to deny that "Battleborn" is free-to-play, players can go ahead and experience the game without having to pay for anything.