'Battlefield 1' DLC Release Date: 'In the Name of Tsar' Coming Next, to Feature Women's Battalion of Death and More

The next downloadable content (DLC) for "Battlefield 1," is set to take players to a dangerous new mission as a member of the Russian army.

(Photo: EA DICE)A promotional image for the "Battlefield 1: In the Name of Tsar" DLC.

Titled "In the Name of Tsar," this DLC introduces female soldiers known as the Women's Battalion of Death. It is their story of World War 1 that players will get to see unravel.

According to Kotaku, the central characters to the "Battlefield 1" DLC made up a small corps formed to cultivate morale. Led by Maria Leontievna Bochkareva, the unit started out with 2,000 female volunteers.

"In the Name of Tsar" is hailed "the most extensive expansion so far" in the "Battlefield" franchise. It will add six new maps and a ton of new vehicles and weapons on top of a new mode.

The first map included in the "Battlefield 1" DLC is the arctic ravines of Lupkow Pass. Here, EA DICE teases that "the vertical fights are as bitter as the cold."

The second map is called Albion, another icy archipelago, where the massive invasion of the Baltic peninsula takes place. The Russian army fought through the Germans and their unforgiving infantry, dreadnoughts and aircraft with their "heavy coastal gun batteries."

The third map out of the "Battlefield 1" DLC is the Russian countryside, Galicia, where the epic Brusilov Offensive is situated and the Russian Empire tackles the Austro-Hungarian forces.

The fourth map is the infantry-focused Brusilov Keep, which takes "Battlefield 1" players to a small mountain town where they take on Austro-Hungarians in close-quarter fights.

The last two maps included in "In the Name of Tsar" DLC are yet to be fully detailed, but players can expect to see them released this summer.

In addition, owners of the "Battlefield 1" Premium Pass will get two new maps in the form of Nivelle Nights and Prise de Tahure, set to be rolled out in June and July, respectively.