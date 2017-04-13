'Battlefield 1' DLC: DICE Switches to Monthly Update, Announces Platoons for May

EA DICE has a lot of downloadable content (DLC) support lined up for "Battlefield 1" that the game developer decided to drop a new one every month.

(Photo: EA DICE)A screenshot of "In the Name of Tsar," the next major DLC for "Battlefield 1."

The developer has announced on its blog that the shooter will get monthly updates instead of seasonal updates, which has been the case for previous "Battlefield" titles.

"Considering all we have in store for Battlefield 1, we've decided to move to monthly updates," EA DICE wrote. "With this new tempo, we're going to bring you more of what you want, faster than ever," the studio added.

Next month will mark the release of the spring update in "Battlefield 1," which will add Platoons to the game. This should allow gamers to "organize and join forces with your friends, execute swift victories, and achieve goals as one unit."

As announced before, major expansions are coming as well. The next one on the list is "In the Name of Tsar," which takes players to the Eastern Front where they will work together with the Russian army.

This "Battlefield 1" DLC will be followed by "Turning Tides" and "Apocalypse." The former will allow players to experience the daredevil Zeebrugge raid and the Gallipoli offensive while the latter is all about the most infamous battles of World War 1.

In between will be the monthly updates that DICE mentioned. Not only will it enrich the game, it will also help players to get by the wait for the major expansions.

Apart from expanding "Battlefield 1" with DLCs, DICE also recognizes the importance of keeping the game in tiptop condition for a smooth gaming experience.

The developer admits that the game still needs more work and that it is not as "frictionless" as they want it to be yet. DICE will start to fix this with next month's update, which will feature "revisions that will improve your quality of life in Battlefield 1."

Some of the tweaks to expect involve streamlining the flow into matches especially those in Operations and "improving many gameplay grievances that will hopefully make the action feel more balanced and fair."

A new feature update to the Battlefield 1 Rent-a-Server Program is also in the works for "Battlefield 1."