'Battlefield 1' DLC Release Date News: Possible Weapons for 'In the Name of the Tsar' Revealed

"Battlefield 1" is arguably one of the most successful shooter titles of recent memory. It quickly acquired a huge following, most especially with the introduction of the first downloadable content (DLC). With the arrival of the next content, "In the Name of the Tsar," taking a look at the possible new weapons is totally worth investigating.

YouTube/Battlefield DICE will reveal more information on the new "Battlefield 1" DLC,"In the Name of the Tsar," at EA Play 2017.

According to VG247, developer EA DICE has already confirmed that the aforementioned "Battlefield 1" DLC will introduce a new set of weapons. The only catch, however, is that specific details remain to be unknown. Hence many are wondering what exactly these will be, considering the fact that its release date is nearing.

A video created by a YouTuber named Westie contains a wish list of weapons that players would love to see in the next DLC. There is a total of six, all of which were utilized by the Russian legion during the infamous World War I. Considering DICE's goal of historical accuracy, it is really plausible for these weapons to arrive to the game.

The first on the list is the Mosin-Nagant M91 Dragoon, which is an internal magazine-fed rifle that boasts of five-shot action. Next is the Nagant M1895 Revolver, a gas-sealed weapon perfect for either single or double-action. Following it are the Federov Avtomat and Parabellum MG14 LMG, a short recoil rifle and a 7.9 mm caliber machine gun, respectively.

Second to the last is the Remington Rolling Block, a breech-loaded rifle popularized by Buffalo slaughterers. Last on the list is the Obrez Mosin, which, when translated, means "cut down."

All of these weapons are without a doubt interesting. However, it should be noted that they are not official and should be taken with a grain of salt.

DICE is set to unveil the new "Battlefield 1" DLC at EA Play this June. The studio is expected to reveal more information about the planned maps and vehicles during this event.