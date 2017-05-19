'Battlefield 1' Gameplay News: Gameplay Testing in CTE Includes Adjustments in Bullet Spray Mechanics, Melee

Gameplay testing for "Battlefield 1" is underway in the Community Test Environment (CTE), and the latest changes to the 2016 game formula include adjustments to bullet spray mechanics and melee.

As cataloged on Reddit and PVP Live, the game could undergo several serious revisions in the months to come. Some of these features currently investigated include console aim assist, muzzle flash, enemy seizure for headshots, bullet spread, tank accuracy and vision, C4 damage, melee initiation, and instant bayonet charge.

According to the International Business Times, one of the most controversial changes to be implemented in the game are the adjustments being considered for bullet spray mechanics. While lessening the increase of bullet spreads may feel better for less experienced players, purists might argue that the additional accuracy takes away the video game's realistic depiction of World War I.

The melee and bullet changes are part of a larger developer program for "Battlefield 1" called the Roots Initiative. Launched around a month ago, the plan involves the implementation of refinements to movement, gadgets, modes, scoring and head-up display (HUD). Its goal is to improve the core gameplay and mechanics that gamers have already mastered.

Similar with any major gameplay changes published to the CTE, it remains uncertain whether or not the reported changes will actually make their way to public servers. The purpose of the CTE is to try out new features and assess how well they work with the program.

With "Battlefield 1" continuing to enjoy success and achieving legacy status, DICE intends to proceed providing support for the game through releasing free monthly content updates.

So far, multiple new maps and weapons have reportedly been seen in the CTE. A major development is also expected to be launched for June.

"Battlefield 1" is currently available to play on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC. The CTE is exclusive to PC.