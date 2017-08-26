'Battlefield 1' Gameplay News: Latest Mandatory Patch Adds Fixes on Maps, Weapon, Vehicles and More

Electronic Arts Promotional image for "Battlefield 1's" Lupkow Pass Update.

This week, Electronic Arts released the Lupkow Pass Update which contained mandatory patches for maps, weapons, vehicles, and other game contents.

The Lupkow Pass Update also added a new map for the game's "In the Name of the Tsar" expansion title. "With this update, we're heading to Russia and the Carpathian Mountains to the wintery and treacherous Lupkow Pass," EA added.

It is also important to note that in EA's announcement: "Lupkow Pass Update is a required update for all Battlefield 1 players." However, the developer added: "Access to Lupkow Pass requires a Battlefield 1 Premium Pass or In the Name of the Tsar expansion."

In the maps and game modes, "Battlefield 1's" latest update will fix bugs that cause soldiers on Amiens to block tank spawns. There were also some issues that prevented released pigeons from flying away. Before this week's update, some players also experienced problems in spawning the attackers' vehicles while in the Mountain Fort map of the Operations mode.

The fixes noted that had to do with vehicles were actually more directed on horses. These reliable animals get 25 percent more turn speed while they are not in motion. The bug that caused horses to halt from sprinting when players reload their weapons has also been fixed.

There have also been problems in the game that made the horses automatically jump on obstacles. The reload animation was also involuntarily initiated when players rode their horses. These are said to be fixed in the latest game update.

Meanwhile, the Lupkow Pass Update is also expected to prevent the airplane rocket crosshair from appearing faded.

As mentioned, the Lupkow Pass Update has also brought fixes to the game's arsenal. Players will now hear an audio warning when a bayonet is about to attack them. Some gamers have also experienced that the weapon loadout UI was disappearing for some unexplained reasons — luckily, the game update has fixed the issue.

Prior to the release of the latest "Battlefield 1" update, nearby players suffered damages when a stationary MG has been destroyed — the issue has been addressed. There were also reported issues where the audio is being abruptly cut off after a player changes weapons from single-fire or semi-auto weapons to another.