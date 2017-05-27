'Battlefield 1' News: Devs Detail Upcoming May Update, New Features Explained

A couple of weeks ago, developer EA DICE confirmed that they are working on a huge May update for "Battlefield 1." However, it was only recently that the studio revealed specific details about the update via a live stream in the hope of giving fans a look-see. So far, here is everything about it.

YouTube/Battlefield The forthcoming "Battlefield 1" May update is expected to streamline the process of joining Operations and matches.

According to VG247, the aforementioned "Battlefield 1" update still remains a mystery in terms of release date. Interestingly, it redefines the already established schedule for the title's next contents and updates. The developers hosted the live stream via the official Twitch channel of the game on Friday, May 26.

DICE has already mentioned in the past their plans to upgrade the process of joining Operations in the game. The update also includes streamlining every match, so as to make the entire process easier for the players. Add to this the fact that the Rent a Server feature is slated to receive brand-new features.

The May update is also expected to further stabilize the game in terms of performance. Most of these issues were determined with the help of the community. These problems are expected to be resolved as soon as the update arrives, though no specifics as of yet.

GameSpot noted that "Battlefield 1" will now receive updates once a month. This is why the highly anticipated downloadable content (DLC) "In the Name of the Tsar" will be unleashed in June. Apparently, DICE will reveal its content at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in the same month.

The above-mentioned "Battlefield 1" DLC will highlight the Russian army and add new characters. The latter refers to the female soldiers, who are deemed to arrive for the first time in the franchise's history. In addition, there will be four new maps as well as weapons and vehicles, among others.