'Battlefield 1' News: DICE Reveals Upcoming Changes on Weapon, Melee Mechanics

Developer EA DICE is planning to release a couple of tweaks and changes to some of the key features of "Battlefield 1." While fans might be divided in this move, the studio has laid out their very reasons for doing so. Hence everything about the update is worth investigating.

YouTube/Battlefield "Battlefield 1" weapon and melee mechanics are expected to undergo major changes courtesy of developer EA DICE.

According to PVPLive, the shooter game is expected to undergo a major overhaul of its gameplay. The studio reportedly wants to change the game's overall playability and feel, something that they have actually expressed in the past. These changes are expected to arrive via the title's upcoming Community Test Environment (CTE) update.

To give fans a preview of what these changes might be, DICE has released a detailed list. Among the most interesting ones is the aim assist for console players. The developers plan to have a slight overall tone down. This will heavily affect weapons such as single action rifles aka snipers and slug shotguns. The developers believe that by doing so, players will be forced to have greater and more natural precision.

The muzzle smoke in "Battlefield 1" will also undergo some changes. In the forthcoming CTE update, smoke will be reduced whenever players fire some weapons. Doing so will effectively increase visibility when players hold down the trigger. Thanks to this, they will have a clearer vision of their opponent's movements.

Moreover, the first and third-person flinch in "Battlefield 1" will be included in the changes. DICE will reportedly reduce the flinching animation, particularly on head hits. This will increase players' odds of landing a second headshot. It is worth noting that initially in the game, wherever a headshot happened, the target had a tendency to flinch. And due to this movement, hitting the second headshot became a little bit difficult.