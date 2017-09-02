'Battlefield 1' News: 'In The Name Of The Tsar' Expansion Release Date Announced

EA DICE A promotional image for the "Battlefield 1: In the Name of Tsar" DLC

The upcoming expansion for EA's hit military simulator "Battlefield 1" finally has a release date. According to the game's official blog, "In the Name of the Tsar" will be released for all players this Sept. 19.

The expansion will arrive earlier for those who own a Battlefield 1 Revolution or the "Battlefield 1" Premium Pass. They will have access to the expansion two weeks ahead of the official release on Sept. 5.

As the expansion's title suggests, it will heavily feature Russian troops and equipment and includes six new maps, weapons, vehicles, Supply Drop mode set on the Eastern Front and the Hussar class.

The maps will feature locations in the Eastern Front where the Russian army faced the Central Powers and later, the Bolsheviks. These are Lupkow Pass, Albion, Brusilov Keep, Galicia, Volga River, and Tsaritsyn.

Players can look forward to trying out 11 new Russian weapons with the expansion's launch such as the Mosin-Nagant M91. A slew of new medals, dog tags, and service stars will also be available for players to compete.

One notable addition to come with the expansion is the Russian Scout of the Women's Battalion of Death. This marks the first time a female playable character has been added to the game which certainly is a plus side in terms of diversity.

"In the Name of the Tsar" will cost players $15. Those who own a season pass, however, get it for free. For those who don't own one, a season pass will set players back $50.

Aside from the expansion, the game will also receive HDR10 support. This will allow players who have the HDR-supported hardware to play the first-person shooter with a broader color palette and contrast ratio.

"Battlefield" 1 is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.