'Battlefield 1' News: May Update Arrives With Improvements, New Features and More

Developer EA DICE has been teasing a new update coming to "Battlefield 1" soon. Well, it is no longer just a tease, as the studio has just confirmed its arrival. Here is everything about this massive update in a nutshell.

YouTube/Battlefield The May update for "Battlefield 1" is not a content update.

According to PVPLive, the studio revealed the forthcoming May update of "Battlefield 1" via a live stream. There, the developers shared the creative process that went into the development of the new patch, giving fans a look-see at what they have been doing. Interestingly, it is coming with a huge bang.

The aforementioned update for the first-person shooter game is said to arrive with new features. One is a new ability that can repair stationary weapons. There will also be game mode changes that are expected to give the experience a boost. More importantly, the developers will be working on netcode improvements.

It should be noted, however, that this upcoming "Battlefield 1" update does not include new game content, as reported by GameSpot. Nevertheless, it does introduce a couple of significant balance changes and quality improvements.

One of the noteworthy improvements in the May update is the Operations playlists in "Battlefield 1." Currently, players will have to return to the game's main menu in order to find and join a new Operation. Fortunately, this would no longer be happening as soon as the aforesaid update arrives. That is because the game will allow players to keep playing, thanks to the upgrade DICE will be introducing to the game's official servers.

In other "Battlefield 1" news, the video game company is also set to unleash the game's next downloadable content (DLC) called "In the Name of the Tsar," which will feature the series' first ever female characters.

"Battlefield 1" is available for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.