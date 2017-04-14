'Battlefield 1' Nivelle Nights DLC Update: Players Outraged at Map Exclusivity

Electronic Arts and Digital Illusions CE's (EA DICE) first-person shooter platform "Battlefield 1" has proven itself a renowned game that takes inspiration from World War I. To further bring more experiences that have some historical basis, a new map is set to be released in June.

The Nivelle Nights map arrives in June, depicting Chemin des Dames in 1917. The narrow battlefield and confusing road branches are definitely going to challenge a lot of players, both seasoned and newbies.

The description reads, "The moon, the searchlights, and the artillery lights up the night skies, exposing the vast network of trenches. Bite and hold as your foe will fight for every inch of ground. Strategy and teamwork will overcome those who have neither."

The last statement truly holds ground. A YouTube video shows just how restrictive and deceiving the passageways are. One cannot simply dive in and go amok or else it is certain doom. The linear yet mind-boggling trenches will put a player's strategic thinking to the test, devising how to attack enemies without putting allies in harm's way.

International Business Times describes the map to be big trouble for snipers, as there is no vantage point to avoid being spotted while having a clear shot of everyone on the ground. This means that it appears the only way to fight in this map is on the ground, adding to the challenge.

While the map looks very enticing, there are groups of players, however, who find it infuriating that it's only available for premium pass holders. Considering this is a gameplay map, this should be made available for all.

@Battlefield Even though I have premium I think this is dumb. Give it to everybody please — Nathan Hillis (@Nathan_Hillis) April 12, 2017

Moreover, it's not just the non-premium pass holders who are complaining, but it's actually the ones who paid more to get future downloadable contents (DLCs). Whether the developers will agree to it or not is an entirely different discussion.

"Battlefield 1" is playable on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC platforms.