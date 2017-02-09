'Battlefield 1' Premium Pass News Details: DICE Offers Free Deluxe Edition Upgrade for Premium Pass Purchasers Until March

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DICE is offering a good deal for players of the shooting game "Battlefield 1" who will purchase the $50 Premium Pass.

EA DICEBattlefield 1

Announced through a press release on their website, the game developers offer a free Deluxe Edition upgrade for players who will purchase the Premium Pass today until March 15. The offer is available for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.

The Premium Pass contains four expansion packs with a two-week early-access to all of them, and a total of 14 "Battlefield 1" Superior Battlepacks.

The Deluxe Edition upgrade also contains several more packs, namely, the Red Baron Pack and the Lawrence of Arabia Pack.

Aside from that, players will also get three vehicle skins for the largest vehicles in the game, plus five battlepacks with each containing a high-end weapon or vehicle skin.

According to GameSpot, the Red Baron Pack contains the siderarm, Red Baron's PO8; a vehicle package called Red Baron's Triplane; and an emblem called the Red Baron's Flyer Pin. The Lawrence of Arabia Pack, on the other hand, contains Lawrence of Arabia's Black Stallion, a weapon, emblem and melee all based on the adventures of Lawrence of Arabia.

In other news, "Battlefield 1" is slated to release its first paid expansion by March, titled "They Shall Not Pass," a French-themed expansion that reportedly contains four new maps, namely, Verdun Heights, Fort Vaux, Soissons, and Rupture.

This upcoming expansion also adds more weapons and most importantly, a French army with soldiers wearing a blue uniform. It also contains a new mode called "Frontline," which is said to be a combination of Conquest and Rush.

"They Shall Not Pass" also adds more vehicles to the game - the Char 2C tank, which is based on a real-life tank, and the St. Chamond.

A new Elite Trench Raider is also added to the game as a melee-focused class. They will reportedly have access to an "impressive grenade arsenal."

This is also expected to be the first expansion that Premium Pass purchasers will receive.