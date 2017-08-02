'Battlefield 1: Revolution' Edition May Be Announced Soon, Could Contain Premium Pass and Other Items

'Battlefield 1's' website may be counting down to the official reveal of the 'Revolution' edition

Battlefield 1 official website A special 'Revolution' edition of 'Battlefield 1' may be revealed soon

There may be a new edition of "Battlefield 1" announced in the not too distant future.

Recently spotted online, Amazon France apparently put up a listing for something known as the "Revolution" edition of the currently available game.

The listing appears to have been taken down, but many of the important details it featured were included in a report from DualShockers.

According to the listing, the "Revolution" edition will come with the game's Premium Pass as well as some extra items. The item is also priced at 59.99 euros, which translates to just a little over $70.

The "Revolution" edition is also apparently set to be released on Aug. 22.

Developers have yet to confirm that the "Revolution" edition is coming, but there do seem to be reasons to expect that this will be the case eventually.

First off, checking out the official website of "Battlefield 1" reveals something interesting. There is currently a countdown ticking on the website together with the words "Revolution is coming."

Making things more intriguing is that the countdown appears to be set to expire right around the time that Gamescom will get underway. Developers have already announced that they have different things lined up for this year's Gamescom, so it would not be all that surprising if they went ahead and revealed the currently rumored "Revolution" edition during the event as well.

For those still unaware, the game's Premium Pass contains four expansion packs, with those being "They Shall Not Pass," "In the Name of the Tsar," "Turning Tides" and "Apocalypse." Only one of those expansion packs has been released thus far, with "In the Name of the Tsar" coming next month, "Turning Tides" due out in December and "Apocalypse" scheduled for early next year.

More news about "Battlefield 1" and the rumored "Revolution" edition should be made available in the near future.