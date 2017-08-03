'Battlefield 1 Revolution' Release Date: Amazon Lists August 22 as Launch Date for Upcoming Bundle

If the recent Amazon leak is true, EA Dice will launch an upcoming edition for its first-person shooter video game "Battlefield 1" in a few weeks.

Facebook/Battlefield "Battlefield 1: Revolution" is slated to launch on August 22.

The online retailer listed the release date for "Battlefield 1: Revolution" on Wednesday, Aug. 22. Promotional materials such as the key art and content details were also unveiled. To note, the post has long been removed, thus, it is best if tech enthusiasts take the recent listing with a grain of salt.

But if the details are true, then gamers should expect the Revolution Edition of "Battlefield 1" to consist of the main game and a Premium Season Pass.

As for the main art of the edition, it contains elements from a forthcoming downloadable content (DLC) titled "In the Name of the Tsar." Although the developers have not dropped a date for its release, some are suspecting it to fall on Wednesday, Aug. 22 as well. Players have been led to believe that the expansion will launch simultaneously with the edition.

"Battlefield 1" first debuted on Oct. 21, 2016 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, and on Microsoft Windows PCs. For the uninitiated, the main game is set during the first World War. It comes with a campaign mode that takes players into notable battles during the Great War. The multiplayer mode enables gamers to take on different roles, allowing individuals to test various play styles.

"In the Name of the Tsar" is slated to release sometime in September. More updates on the franchise should be revealed at this year's Gamescom, Europe's largest trade fair for computer and video games. EA has already confirmed its attendance, and it also announced that "the richest Battlefield 1 experience yet" will be coming to Cologne, Germany, the usual venue for the said event.

Gamescom 2017 will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23, to Saturday, Aug. 26.