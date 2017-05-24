'Battlefield 1' Update: Female Characters Coming Soon, Upcoming DLC Awaits EA Play 2017 Reveal

A lot of things are about to change in "Battlefield 1" as soon as EA DICE releases the game's upcoming downloadable content (DLC) called "In the Name of the Tsar." The most interesting one, though, is the arrival of the first female characters. This is definitely worth looking forward to.

According to PVPLive, the developers of "Battlefield 1" have just confirmed the unveiling of the aforementioned characters at EA Play 2017 in June. These characters are set to arrive to the game via the forthcoming Russian-themed expansion. It is worth noting that this addition will happen for the first time in the entire history of the franchise.

History states that during the infamous World War I, the Russians formed a total of 15 women battalions. This includes the titular Russian Women's Battalion of Death. Initially, women just petitioned to join the regular all-male units. However, as soon as spring of 1917 came, a good number of women joined forces to pressure the Russian Provisional Government to create special battalions for them.

It is clear that the studio wants to highlight the influence of these women in "Battlefield 1." After all, they brought significant change to how the Great War came to be. In addition, the video game company also revealed early concept images for the game's official art book. It is called "The Art of Battlefield 1," which will feature a lot of female soldiers from Russia and Germany.

GameZone reports that starting June 10, EA Play will give "Battlefield 1" fans a closer look at the "In the Name of the Tsar" DLC, which is expected to arrive in late summer with new maps, weapons and, of course, the Russian legion. Lastly, the expansion is also said to bring a new a game mode, though EA DICE has yet to provide specifics.