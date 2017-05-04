'Battlefield 1' Update 2017: New Weapons to Arrive With In the Name of the Tsar DLC?

"Battlefield 1" is set to receive an arsenal expansion with an upcoming downloadable content (DLC), and the list of weapons arriving with the next post-launch content may have been leaked already.

(Photo: YouTube/Battlefield)A screenshot from the official trailer of "Battlefield 1."

Data miners have found evidence of silenced weapons and a new gadget for the video game, which may or may not be tied to upcoming expansion packs. YouTube's SL4V3RS4V3R, in particular, shared a video, showcasing a few weapons that could be part of the upcoming DLC In the Name of the Tsar.

The video makes no mention of how the "Battlefield 1" gamers managed to access the upcoming weapons to be released in the game. However, according to SegmentNext, upcoming content is usually data mined through existing patch files or accessed on the Community Test Environment (CTE).

One of the exciting additions arriving for "Battlefield 1" is the Double-Barrel Shotgun, which has already been confirmed for the next "Battlefield 1" DLC In the Name of the Tsar. The upcoming expansion's promotional image features a soldier on a horse while wielding this weapon. The Double-Barrel Shotgun is an advantageous weapon in close-range confrontation and is best used when traversing narrow seas.

Players who consider sniper rifles as their weapons of choice will also get to enjoy a new weapon in "Battlefield 1" in the future. The Gewehr M.95 Marksman is a rifle that comes equipped with a bipod for stability and a silencer for stealth kills. However, it remains uncertain whether this will be part of the upcoming DLC for the video game.

Another leaked weapon expected to arrive soon is the C93 Pistol, which comes equipped with a shoulder stock and a silencer, making it a reliable weapon for stealth kills. The Range Finder, on the other hand, is an upcoming gadget that players can use to determine the range of a point that they are looking at. This device will be useful in navigating the game's massive maps.

Like the Gewehr M. 95 Marksman, it is not certain whether the C93 Pistol and the Range Finder will be released along with the In the Name of the Tsar DLC.

"Battlefield 1" is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC.