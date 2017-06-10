Bayern Munich Transfer Rumors 2017: Can the Bavarians Sign Alexis Sánchez?

The race for Alexis Sánchez's signature is heating up this summer.

(Photo:Reuters/Stefan WermuthArsenal's Alexis Sánchez celebrates after scoring a goal against Sunderland, May 16, 2017.

Chilean reporter Fernando Solabarrieta has reported that the forward's rumored transfer to Manchester City is already a done deal. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet by Arsenal. Solabarrieta is a highly respected sports journalist in Chile, though, so his word carries a lot of weight.

Can Bayern Munich still get their man?

Arsenal reportedly wanted him to go to Bayern instead of Manchester City because they don't want their league rivals to strengthen their squad.

According to the Mirror, the Bavarians were willing to pay around £40 million for Sánchez and they were prepared to offer him a £350,000-a-week contract. He would become the club's highest-paid player if he accepts the offer.

"Sanchez's agent Fernando Felicevich has already held talks with Bayern and they are confident of getting the deal done," John Cross wrote in his report for the Mirror.

The article made it sound like Bayern were the clear frontrunners for the Chilean footballer's signature. However, all of this happened before Solabarrieta made his report.

Meanwhile, Sánchez recently said his agent would take care of business while he plays with Chilean national team at the Confederations Cup in Russia.

"I'm looking at what my agent is doing. For now, I'm focused on the [Confederations] Cup in Russia and trying to do well," Sánchez said, according to the Mirror.

"The truth is that my agent will see to it. He knows and he will sit down with the club to look for the best option for me. I'd like a lot of things but I'm only thinking about the national team," he added.

Wherever he ends up this summer, Sánchez is going to get paid a lot. Aside from Bayern and Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing the Chilean footballer.