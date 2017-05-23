Bayern Munich Transfer Rumors 2017: Will Bayern Munich Sign Alexis Sánchez?

Critics can be really harsh.

Alexis Sánchez actually played exceptionally well this season with Arsenal, but they still failed to qualify for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League next season. Now, pundits are saying that the club should sell him because he failed to lead them to the promised land.

Of course, selling him actually makes sense since he's entering the final year of his contract and he has yet to sign an extension. But it's a little surprising to hear people place the blame on a player who has to carry his club on several occasions this season.

Well, if experts don't think he's right for Arsenal maybe he should move on to another club next season. Sánchez will have a lot of suitors if he's available. In fact, perennial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich seem to be interested in signing him.

"When [Bayern] have asked me, I have always said that he is the player that has to be here," Midfielder Arturo Vidal told Spanish publication Sport, via the Daily Express.

"He is doing great at Arsenal but I think he needs to take an extra step to fight amongst the best in the world and that is why he has to come to the best team in the world," he continued.

"[Arsenal] aren't as strong as the other big teams around right now, if Alexis wants to measure up against the rest he needs to come here where the strongest players are," he added.

Sounds like Vidal managed to support his fellow Chilean and criticize Arsenal at the same time during the interview.

For the record, Arsenal has always been one of the top teams in the Premier League. But Vidal made a good point. Arsenal just aren't that good these days and if Sánchez wants to chase trophies every year, he may as well join a club like Bayern Munich.