'Bayonetta 3' Release Date News: Game To Be Announced in E3 2017?

Though the developer of the "Bayonetta" franchise, Platinum Games, has yet to reveal anything about "Bayonetta 3," there are recent speculations that the game might be announced during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June.

Sega/SteamPromotional screenshot image for "Bayonetta."

According to a post by Attack of the Fanboy, Platinum Games cryptically posted a series of videos featuring snippets of gameplay from the first and second "Bayonetta" games on its official YouTube channel.

Interestingly enough, in each video, the scene with the main protagonist, Bayonetta, repeats three times and it did not take long before fans sensed a pattern. Now, the comments sections of the recently posted videos are filled with speculations the Platinum Games and SEGA are hinting at a "Bayonetta 3" announcement.

These videos were enough for fans to think that Platinum Games might be hinting at a looming announcement of "Bayonetta 3," and what perfect time to do it than at E3 2017.

This is not the first time reports were triggered by indirect hints that possibly point to an announcement of "Bayonetta 3."

Earlier this month, reports were up that SEGA could be referring to "Bayonetta 3" when they put up a countdown page that boils down to April 11, 11 p.m. EDT. The said page was put up after developers pulled a cool April Fools' Day prank on gamers by letting them play the 8-bit "Bayonetta" game on PC for free.

However, come April 11, developers only announced the PC port of the early "Bayonetta" game and there was no mention of "Bayonetta 3."

It is important to note that despite the lack of official announcement for "Bayonetta 3," developers have earlier confirmed that the game is already being planned.

When Platinum Games' designer Hideki Kamiya was asked by Polygon at the E3 2016 event whether "Bayonetta 3" would be in the pipeline once "Scalebound" is released, the developer answered, "To answer your question straightly, yes."

Kamiya added: "It's actually something I've been thinking a lot about. We've talked a lot about it internally at the company and I've written some outlines for what the game would be. And I feel really confident it would be cool if we got the chance to make it."