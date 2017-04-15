'Bayonetta' News: Game Arrives on PC With 4K Support

Several years since its first launch, "Bayonetta" has finally been ported to PC with 4K resolution support.

Sega/SteamPromotional screenshot image for "Bayonetta."

"Bayonetta's" move to PC was announced as Sega opened the game's official page on Steam, telling PC players they will "experience the over-the-top stylish action in 60fps at unlocked HD resolutions." Since the title's release on PC last April 11, it has garnered a "very positive" overall review from the 1,642 people who purchased it on Steam.

Sega Europe's Senior Vice President of Commercial Publishing John Clark welcomed the recent PC port and said: "We are dedicated to bringing high-quality, best practice PC conversions of our back catalogue games to our fans, and Bayonetta was a great fit. 'Bayonetta' is one of the most often requested PC conversions of our games, so finally being able to launch it on Steam is fantastic."

"Bayonetta" introduces its players on the PC to its original titular main protagonist who is described by developers as an "alluring, stylish and all-action heroine unlike anyone else on the gaming landscape." They are also promised to experience non-stop action under "extreme environment."

To help players go through the vicious gameplay of "Bayonetta," the game features an arsenal with a wide array of weapons and skills that are promised to provide "deadly combos and special attacks" plus several ways to acquire supernatural powers.

PC players of "Bayonetta" will also enjoy all the features and support provided by Steam, such as Cloud game save, achievements record, leader boards, and more. There will also be an available option for players to switch between English and Japanese voiceovers and subtitles.

On the other hand, to play "Bayonetta" on PC, players must have a rig that is at least equipped with a Windows 7 operating system, Intel Core i3-3220 processor, 4 GB random access memory, a graphics processing unit with the same power as Radeon HD6950 or GeForce GTX 570 with video RAM of at least 768 MB, and 20 GB of free memory space.

For the best gaming quality possible, players can upgrade their PC systems with Intel Core i5-4460 or any processor of the same level, a graphics card like Radeon HD 7870 or GeForce GTX 760 with 2 GB VRAM. Of course, any component better than the specs mentioned will also give the optimum playing experience.

"Bayonetta" was originally released in 2009 (Japan) and 2010 (North America and Europe) on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and it was ported to Nintendo Wii U in 2014. Through backward compatibility, "Bayonetta" can also be played on the Xbox One.