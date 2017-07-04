'Bayonetta' News: Platinum Games Teases Nintendo Switch Release

Twitter/PlatinumGames "Bayonetta" Switch version to be announced soon

Developed by Platinum Games and published by Sega, "Bayonetta" is one of the popular titles for the Wii U console. Contrary to the hopes of fans, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) did not see a trailer for a Nintendo Switch release of the popular game title. Recently, Platinum Games released a photo of "Bayonetta," and the ever-attentive fans speculate that this might be a teaser for the anticipated Switch version.

Recently, Nintendo has made a spectacular comeback after the trials it faced last year. In celebration, several titles like "Mario Kart" made a Switch release, and fans were thrilled about it. Unfortunately for "Bayonetta" fans, the Switch version has yet to be made official. But Platinum Games' recent post is a beacon of hope.

The developers behind the popular game tweeted a picture that features the characters in blue and orange background. Reports indicate that this might be a teaser for a "Bayonetta" Nintendo Switch release as the colors are reminiscent of the iconic controllers of the best-selling console. So far, the "Bayonetta" series has always been available on PlayStation, Steam, and Xbox. However, the sequel to the original release was made possible by Nintendo, and that is why it is available on its consoles only.

Considering the relationship of Platinum Games with tech giant Nintendo, a Switch release may not be far off. In the meantime, fans of "Bayonetta" will have to spend their time scouring for more info as the developer has so far remained tight-lipped on it.

"Bayonetta" is a hack and slash video game originally released in Japan back in 2009. It was designed by Hideki Kamiya, and has since garnered the attention of the gaming community. The Wii U release was met with a warm welcome, which is partially why the community would like to see it make a Nintendo Switch debut.