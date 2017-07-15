Beachgoers Form Human Chain to Save Entire Family From Drowning

Humanity has won again after a large number of strangers helped save a stranded family of six from drowning when they were caught in a riptide at the Panama City Beach on July 8.

Wikimedia Commons/Geologist15 Rip currents are one of the leading causes of beach rescues.

What started as a fun-filled day at the beach for Roberta Ursey and her family quickly turned into a horrifying experience they will never forget. The first to get caught in the riptide were Roberta's two sons — Noah, 11, and Stephen, 8.

According to the 34-year-old mother-of-four, the two boys went into the water equipped with their boogie boards but all of a sudden, she could hear her sons screaming for their lives. That was when Roberta stopped what she was doing and without thinking, ran into the water to save her children.

According to the 34-year-old mother-of-four, the two boys went into the water equipped with their boogie boards and all of a sudden, she heard her sons screaming for their lives. That was when Roberta stopped what she was doing and without thinking, ran into the water to save her children.

Human chain in Panama City Beach to save 9 people drowning pic.twitter.com/n25KvoPhxr — Susan Anne Manning (@sunbird605) July 10, 2017

Roberta's husband, Albert, 31, quickly followed his wife along with their 28-year-old nephew, Justin, and Roberta's 68-year-old mother, Barbara. But the riptide became too powerful for them to handle and instead of saving the two boys, all of them ended up stranded 100 yards away in the Gulf of Mexico. Fortunately, Roberta's two other kids were left safe at the beach.

Beachgoers immediately noticed the problem and some, including two couples, immediately swam to help the family but unfortunately ended up in the same dire situation.

With more people getting caught in the danger, beachgoers decided that it was best that they form a human chain in order to save the stranded. It was during this moment that Roberta's mother Barbara suffered a heart attack.

According to the witnesses, her eyes were rolling to the back of her head and she was telling the others to go ahead and save themselves. Thankfully, with the selfless acts of the 70–80 people who participated in the efforts, no one was left behind and everyone went home safe and sound.

Roberta said she immediately passed out once she was safe on the shore. Her mother was quickly taken to the hospital and has been recovering as she had suffered a chest infection due to swallowing too much water.

"It was beachgoers and the grace of God's will," Roberta said about the horrifying ordeal. "That's why we're here today."