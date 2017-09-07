Beats Studio 3 Review: The Smart Headphones with Adaptive Noise Cancellation and Jaw-Dropping Battery Life

Beats official website Promotional picture for Beats Studio 3 Headphones

With the wealth of tunes and rhythms that the music world can offer, the companies competing in the market of headphones are butting heads in an attempt to garner the attention of consumers.

In the past three years, brands, like Sony, were given a chance to catch up. However, Beats has finally released a new and updated version of their flagship Studio Wireless called the Studio 3. The waiting fans, who have been patiently scavenging for updates, were thrilled with the announcement. However, most would like to know what makes it different from everything else in the market, especially given the fact that the company took three years to update their flagship product.

The new Beats Studio 3 looks exactly the same as the predecessor. On the outside, the design and aesthetics are familiar, especially for the fans of the older model. However, the Studio 3 showcases a broader range of capabilities that allow for a fuller and longer sound experience.

Unlike the previous model, the Studio 3 is equipped with Apple's W1 chip, which allows it to be more accessible to the tech giant's devices as well as increase the battery to life to a total of 22 hours of straight listening.

Meanwhile, The Verge took note of the Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Pure ANC) feature of the Beats Studio 3. In the short time they were given to get a hands-on experience of the new headphones, it seems that the Studio 3 is smartly and accurately sampling the users' environment and adjusting the noise cancellation to better match it.

The Studio 3 also takes into account the gaps caused by hair, glasses, and other accessories that prevent it from being snugly over the ears of the users.

If users turn off the Pure ANC mode, the battery life can last up to an astounding 40 hours of playing music without neglecting the audio quality.

The Beats Studio 3 is now available for purchase with a price tag of $350.