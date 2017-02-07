'Beauty and the Beast' Release Date, News: Disney Reveals Final Trailer, Ariana Grande and John Legend's Rendition of Classic Song

The final trailer for "Beauty and the Beast" starring Dan Stevens and Emma Watson has been released. In addition to that, the eponymous song that will be featured on the soundtrack has likewise been unveiled by Disney.

Facebook/DisneyBeautyAndTheBeastDisney has released the final trailer for 'Beauty and the Beast.'

The entertainment giant has been putting out various promotions in the form of clips, songs, and posters in preparation for the premiere of "Beauty and the Beast." Disney recently posted the final trailer of the upcoming live adaptation of the animated classic, featuring a more fleshed out story and a snippet of John Legend and Ariana Grande's rendition of the iconic song, "Beauty and the Beast."

The song, originally recorded by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson for the 1991 animated film of the same name, will be featured on the film's official soundtrack. Days after the final trailer was released, Disney Music unveiled the full pop version of the song. Fans immediately noticed the difference between the full version and the one heard in the final trailer, which stayed more true to the original.

But the song is not the only thing that was revamped and changed. It was previously reported that a notable difference involves the duration of the two films. The animated version is 84 minutes long, and the live adaptation is 39 minutes longer, totaling 123 minutes. It has been said that tweaks were made to the story of the more modern re-telling, but it remains to be seen what sort of changes were done.

Stevens, who plays the Beast in the film, has said that taking on the role was challenging for him mainly because of the things he was made to wear for the part. Seeing as his character relies on computer imagery for most of the movie, Stevens was required to act on stilts and wear a "big muscle suit" the entire time.

"Everything else looked gorgeous and beautiful. Emma Watson, her dress — beautiful. The sets were incredible," Stevens told TODAY. "And there's me, just sweating away through the set, 'This is going to look different, right? This is going to be OK?'"

"Beauty and the Beast" will premiere in U.S. movie theaters on March 17.