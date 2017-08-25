'Before The 90 Days' Spoilers: Cortney to Be Lured In by Fake Online Persona?

"Before the 90 Days" comes up with another tough case, as the "90 Day Fiancé" spinoff introduces Cortney from Orlando, Florida and her mysterious guy, Antonio. Cortney is planning to go on a trip to Spain to meet her online fling in person. Will she meet with the same guy she saw in the photos, or will this be another case of catfishing running to its conclusion?

TLC A still from a promo video of "Before the 90 Days" by TLC, featuring Cortney from Orlando, Florida.

Cortney is not new to being drawn in by fake online personas or "being catfished," in other words, she admits she's fallen for one of those schemes before.

So, when she was on Sunday's episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," warning signs were all over as the 26-year-old shared that her online beau has never appeared before her via Skype, FaceTime, or any one of the dozen video chat apps out there.

Cortney first got in touch with Antonio during her backpacking trip in Madrid, Spain through a dating app, and even then, the two were not able to meet in the country at the time. The two continued to be in touch, eventually turning the whole affair into an online relationship.

Despite never having laid eyes on the person either in real life or by video messaging, Cortney still plans to go back to Spain to meet up with him. Her parents are very concerned about this, understandably.

Is the online Antonio even a real person? Starcasm sets out to crack the case, discovering that the photos of Antonio that Cortney shared with "Before the 90 Days" viewers were, in fact, online pictures of Antonio Millón, a model based in Málaga, Spain.

Cortney has been interacting with Facebook photos posted by Antonio, seemingly too often for a casual fling. With shows like this, Starcasm felt a script being played here. TLC is really homing in on the fake persona angle on this one, and fans of the show have a reasonable chance of finding out that Antonio really is a Spanish model all along.

Will Cortney and Antonio come to find each other on the streets of Spain? Fans can find out when "Before the 90 Days" returns this Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.