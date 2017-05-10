Is Being a Pastor More Difficult Than Ever?

By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist

I can't tell pastors today how difficult it was when I was a pastor.

To the contrary, I have to be honest and tell them it is more difficult now.

All three of my sons went into vocational ministry after serving in the business world. One of them is in seminary administration and two of them are pastors. I never pushed them in that direction. I knew they could not make it unless they were certain God called them.

Read more here: http://www.christianpost.com/news/reasons-more-difficult-to-be-pastor-today-182480/

