Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin News: Couple Reunites to Celebrate Sulkin's Birthday

Are Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin back together? It's how things are looking right now as they have been spotted together after her break from a short fling with Scott Disick during her France trip.

During her brief trip to the Cannes Film Festival in France, the 19-year old actress has been spotted with Scott Disick in a luxury private villa, where the two reportedly has been close and cuddly with one another, as reported by People.

Scott Disick, who just turned 34 years old, has been the subject of controversy for some time after his proposal to Kourtney Kardashian, which really didn't pan out into anything substantial.

Sources say that the two love being seen together and being the focus of rumors. Informants describe the pair as "having fun together — partying and acting very flirty." Another insider also said that "There's definitely chemistry, and they both seem to love the attention." The source went on to say, "It's not like they're hiding."

This short-lived fling, however, did not work out for both of them as Scott Disick moved on to pursue other interests. A source summarized her next move. "After hooking up with Scott and feeling like a total fool, she realized she and Gregg had something more special. She started hitting him up after she got back," says the insider, as quoted by People.

Even though Thorne and Sulkin had a difficult relationship during the time that they were together, a little time apart seems to have done their friendship a favor, according to another source close to the 19-year old actress.

Besides, the two seem to have something in common as they both can overlook each other's occasional flings outside of their relationship.

"Gregg's missed her too, though he's still playing around and hanging out with other girls," the insider added. The pair, meanwhile, celebrated Sulkin's birthday together and are just simply enjoying their renewed relationship.