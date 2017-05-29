Bella Thorne and Scott Disick News: 'Famous in Love" Star Moves On With Ex After 'Feeling Humiliated' In Cannes?

The steamy hookup between Bella Thorne and Scott Disick may have ended as fast as it started, after the "Famous in Love" star posted a photo of herself and her ex Gregg Sulkin on Instagram.

Reuters/Lucy NicholsonActress Bella Thorne reportedly hooked up with Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick in Cannes.

The 19-year-old actress shared an intimate photo of herself and her ex while hanging out on the poolside to greet him on his birthday.

Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let's party you old man!! A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 29, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

The former "Wizards of Waverly Place" co-stars dated for a little over a year before they decided to call it quits in August 2016. "We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together," the former couple said in a joint statement that was posted by Us Weekly during that time. "Our schedules made seeing each other difficult, and we decided that for now this would be best."

Thorne's post came following reports that she took the flight out of Cannes after feeling humiliated due to her short-lived flirtation with the 34-year-old Disick.

The young actress reportedly left Kourtney Kardashian's ex to attend a scheduled event in Cannes, but suddenly saw a photo of Disick with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli just a few hours after Thorne had left.

A source close to Thorne reportedly told HollywoodLife that the actress was deeply enraged with the father of three. "She wants to forget she ever even met him. He's hurt her so much that she's swearing off dating," the source stated.

Disick, on the other hand, was also spotted cuddling other girls during his stay in Cannes, including another teenager named Ella Ross. This reportedly pushed his baby mama to her limits and decided not to let their kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign see their father if he will not change.

"She used to worry about Scott, but not anymore. She just finds him absolutely pathetic," a source reportedly said in an interview with People, adding, "It's obvious to everyone that he is a mess. She is wondering how long it will take this time before he comes crying and asks for forgiveness. She plans on being firm. Get help, or he won't come near the kids."