Bella Thorne Talks Romance With Scott Disick, Denies Gregg Sulkin Reconciliation Rumors

Following her Cannes trip with Scott Disick, Bella Thorne has spoken up about her short-lived romance with the reality star.

REUTERS/Mark BlinchBella Thorne says Scott Disick's partying was 'way too much' for her.

In a recent interview with Complex, Thorne revealed the reason behind her decision not to continue her relationship with Disick.

"Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. And it just ended up... I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave,'" Thorne explained to the publication. And while she likes to have fun, she admitted that she doesn't "party hardcore" like Disick and that it became "way too much" for the actress.

Thorne also recalled how she and Disick met. The 19-year-old actress explained that she likes to host house parties, which is how she comes into contact with different people.

"They come to my house party and they're like, 'Yo, I heard you're having a party,'" she said. "I'm just like, 'Okay, French Montana. Hi, French.' That's how I met Scott — he came to a house party of mine [with French] and I was like 'hi.'"

The "Famous in Love" star was seen getting very cozy with Disick in Cannes earlier this year. Prior to that, the two were spotted going out to dinner together.

Since then, Thorne has been linked to Gregg Sulkin, whom she previously dated. However, the actress cleared up any rumors about them getting back together, as she said they have managed to remain friends after breaking up.

Disick, on the other hand, may be looking to mend his relationships with Thorne, as well as with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. Both Thorne and Kardashian posted similar pictures of pink flowers on social media on the same day. A source told TMZ that Disick was the one who sent the bouquet to Thorne, though it remains to be seen if he was also behind the bunch Kardashian received.