Belle Plaine Gets Ignominy for Getting First Ever Satanic Monument on Public Property

A small Minnesota city is about to get the nation's first public satanic monument next to a Christian memorial after a group of devil worshippers has gotten the green light from city leaders. The issue has become a battle over the First Amendment in Belle Paine.

Wikimedia Commons/BrandonrushA view of Belle Plaine, Minnesota

The controversy began when a two-foot steel war memorial called "Joe," an infantryman kneeling before a cross, was placed at Veterans Memorial Park in December. Shortly after, a group called Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) threatened to sue the city if the cross wasn't removed in public property.

Fearing a lawsuit, the city created a "free speech forum" in the park where private groups could apply to put their own memorials for veterans. The zone will accommodate up to 10 memorials. Immediately thereafter, the Satanic Temple (TST) of Salem, Massachusetts submitted an application to erect a satanic monument for veterans.

City Administrator Mike Votca said the proposal was swiftly approved as it met all of the city's requirements. The memorial is a 2x2x3 ft. black steel cube embossed with inverted pentagrams with inlaid gold on four sides and crowned by an upturned helmet. A plaque on one side reads: "In honor of Belle Plaine veterans who fought to defend the United States and its Constitution."

TST spokesman Doug Mesner, a.k.a. "Lucien Greaves," said their memorial will honor veterans while celebrating the protection of the First Amendment. They were prepared to sue if their application was denied, he added. The city said those that install a monument at the park will have to reapply every year, which TST intends to do.

Veterans advocate Katie Novotny argued that the cross on the "Joe" memorial was not meant to be a crucifix. The artwork merely depicted a soldier kneeling at a headstone fashioned into the shape of a cross. She also accused FFRF and TST of preying on small places like Belle Paine that lack resources to fight back.